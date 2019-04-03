Alberta Votes 2019: Election Night with CBC

It's the most contentious and polarizing Alberta election in recent memory, perhaps ever. CBC will be on your screens and in the community to share results and capture your reactions as the votes are counted.

Election Night broadcast

As the polls close and the votes are counted, CBC's Alberta Votes will go beyond the numbers to inform Albertans about what the results mean to the province's future.

CBC Edmonton's Nancy Carlson (@nancyjcarlson) and CBC Calgary's Rob Brown (@cbcrob) will host the broadcast from our television studio in Edmonton.

Rob and Nancy will be joined by three political experts to break down the results as they come in.

CBC Edmonton's Kim Trynacity (@LedgeWatcher) will be at live Alberta NDP headquarters throughout the night to take part in the coverage remotely.

The broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Election Night coverage can also been viewed online on CBC News Network and on CBC Gem streaming service.

Watch party at Mercer Tavern

You can be a part of Alberta Votes at Edmonton's Mercer Tavern.

Join us as we watch the provincial election results roll in, and for the reactions from across the province.

CBC Radio Active host Adrienne Pan (@adriennepancbc) will be on site to capture your thoughts as she hits in to our live elections television broadcast.

Mercer Tavern will also be offering a 15% discount on food for anyone who cast their ballot for this election.

We will be on location from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Follow along for more election night coverage on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.