14 things to do this long, long weekend in Edmonton

Hunt down an event or two this long weekend on our eggsellent list.

Arts and Culture

Vikings: Beyond the Legend sails in at the Royal Alberta Museum. This is the opening weekend for the travelling exhibit which features close to 700 artifacts from exotic jewels to a Viking warship. The display opens Thursday and runs until October.

La Cité Francophone hosts until Sunday a blend of circus and magical cabaret in the Firefly Theatre production of Superstition which pokes fun at prophecy, fortune and luck.

Catch Legends of the Northern Sky, a new show at the Zeidler Dome at the Telus World of Science.

Moviegoers get their first glimpse of the movie 'Legends of the Northern Sky' at the Ziedler Dome at the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. (Telus World of Science Edmonton)

A different kind of show is on until Sunday at the Citadel Theatre as cast members of The Candidate/The Party race between two plays in different theatres.

Local talent Darrin Hagen takes to the stage of the Roxy on Gateway in a world premiere of The Empress & The Prime Minister which runs until May 5. The story is based on the life of drag queen Ted Northe, aka the Empress of Canada, and his remarkable connection with a young minister of justice, Pierre Trudeau.

Outdoors

It's an Easter party at the Whitemud Equine Learning Centre complete with a scavenger hunt and a bonnet-making contest with horses. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.

This signature sculpture stands outside the Multicultural Heritage Centre in Stony Plain. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The Multicultural Heritage Centre in Stony Plain is also hosting an Easter egg hunt Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo hosts its egg-related events including science experiments, crafts, touch tables and a scavenger hunt Monday from noon until 4 p.m.

Earth Day is Monday but St. Albert is getting a jump on it with a city-wide spruce up. Volunteers are gathering in Lion's Park on Sunday.

Music

Thousands of vinyl records will be on sale at garage sale prices at the Super Mega Records Garage Sale 6 at Kenilworth Community League Friday and Saturday.

Entertainer Neha Kakkar playing the River Cree Resort and Casino on Monday. (River Cree Resort and Casino)

Indie rock bands Metric and July Talk play the Edmonton Convention Centre on Sunday night.

Bollywood sensation Neha Kakkar takes to the stage of the River Cree Resort and Casino in a concert Monday.

Step back to the swing era with an evening of Glenn Miller's music at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre on Saturday night.

The Good Friday Concert featuring local talents like the Da Camera Singers is a tradition at the Winspear Centre. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.