10 things to do in and around Edmonton this weekend

With temperatures continuing to climb, many people looking to get out. Here's a few ideas that might help you map out your weekend.

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête is coming out of hibernation with a variety of activities from Jan. 14 to 23. Stroll the promenade in Borden Park featuring lights, culture and art. The Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse and Pipon Village will feature storytellers, bannock, live music, games and more.

Live music and weekly feature DJs are part of the heat with Winter Valley Warmup on from 4 to 9 p.m. on Fridays at the The Greenhouse Restaurant at Victoria at 12130 River Valley Road. You could combo it with a ski or skate for a cool date night.

It has kept families in minivans and local rinks for days, but the Quikcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week is coming to a close. One of the biggest and longest-running minor hockey tournaments in the world is set to wrap up on Jan. 16. Go to the website for game schedules and COVID-19 protocols in place.

Snowshoeing sisters Mara, 4, and Lu Pagnucco, 6, enjoy warmer weather at Chickakoo Lake Recreation Area west of Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

You can catch more local events and winter happenings in this week's edition of Our Edmonton from Chickakoo Lake Recreation Area on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. on Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem. Lots of other winter fun to be found on this map of 50 sizzlin' sites to skate, ski, stargaze in and around Edmonton.

With all that winter adventuring you might want to consider entering this year's Winterscapes Photo Contest. Competition runs from Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. Head to the City of Edmonton website to get details on the categories such as winter garden, winter art and winter play and see examples of past winners.

If you're looking to support local and get in on some tasty eats, Edmonton Chinatown Dining Week runs Jan. 13-23. Go to their website for deals, menus and details on dine-in and pick-up options.

A bin of pencils to be used to make art or become art themselves at the Edmonton Reuse Centre at 6835 83 St. (Jane Robertson / CBC)

The Edmonton Reuse Centre is open once again if you're looking to do a little post-holiday tidy up or are on the hunt for craft supplies and other recyclables. The centre at 6835 83 St. is designed to divert waste from the landfill and promote the three R's. It has new hours of operations, COVID-19 protocols and lists of accepted items for donation.

How about a little theatre or music or both? The Hunchback Variations is on at the ATB Financial Arts Barns Jan. 13-29. This Northern Light Theatre production by Mickle Maher is directed by Davina Stewart and features Ian Leung as Ludwig Van Beethoven and Dave Clarke as Quasimodo. This play questions the nature of music, sound, performance and creative collaborations.

Ray Strachan and Patricia Cerra in The Mountaintop by Katori Hall comes to the stage of Edmonton's Varscona Theatre at 10329 83 Ave. (Supplied Morris Ertman/Rosebud Theatre Production)

Looking ahead to next week, The Mountaintop is a theatrical offering by Katori Hall and is directed by Patricia Darbasie starring Patricia Cerra and Ray Strachan. This Shadow Theatre production, which runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 7, is a re-imagination of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

And finally, at the Winspear Centre, Edmonton saxophonist PJ Perry brings Charlie Parker's legendary orchestral jazz recordings from the '40s and '50s to life on three nostalgic evenings, Jan. 20, 22 and 23.

Have other events in the community you want us to know about? Drop us a line at: OurEdmonton@cbc.ca