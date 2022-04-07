Spring is in the air! Here are 14 ways to enjoy it in Edmonton this weekend

We're seeing them now — signs of spring. But if you can't quite spot them in your neighbourhood yet, look no further than the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory for a colourful seasonal display that's on until April 24.

April also means the start of soccer season and FC Edmonton returns to Clarke Stadium, under new management, to face off against Winnipeg's Valour FC in a 2 p.m. match on Sunday.

Young FC Edmonton squad aims to surprise at 2022 home opener this Sunday Duration 2:12 FC Edmonton manager Alan Koch plans to capitalize on the excitement of a team reboot as the club looks for new ownership. 2:12

The Edmonton Oilers are also in action, facing off Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place. The puck drops at 8 p.m.

This weekend, Edmonton is also hosting athletes for the Alberta55 plus Winter Games, on until Sunday at various venues throughout the city. Events include pickleball, darts and curling, and participants are vying for a spot at the national event in Kamloops, B.C., to be held in August.

With the buds starting to pop, it may be a good time to get out for a spring stroll. This handy map will hook you up with more than 50 local green space gems in the capital region.

Community league volunteer Kathy Goble takes a stroll in the Belgravia Arts Park at 11507 74th Ave. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

You can see more from Belgravia Arts Park on Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

There's still time to get in on Winterruption with performances of this local music festival taking place Saturday and Sunday including appearances by Charlotte Cornfield and Garrett T. Capps.

Also wrapping up this weekend is Edmonton Downtown Dining Week with tasty deals at many locations. On Saturday, you can also sign up for tours that will give you a behind-the-scenes look at Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market.

Edmonton's Ukrainian Shumka Dancers are setting out on a two-year, cross-country tour to mark their 60th anniversary. There are still tickets available for the Friday performance at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. "This celebration of culture through dance is important to do now more than ever," says the company's executive director Darka Tarnawsky.

It's a celebration of Ukrainian culture through dance as Shumka kicks off the 60th Anniversary Canadian Tour at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium this week. (Submitted by Ukrainian Shumka Dancers)

The production The Herd is on the stage of the Citadel Theatre until April 24. The work, by Kenneth T. Williams and directed by Tara Beagan, features an all-Indigenous cast in a story of politics, science and culture in which twin white bison are born to a First Nation ranch in Saskatchewan.

A belated 250th birthday bash is taking place Saturday over at the Winspear Centre for Ludwig van Beethoven. Beethoven Choral Fantasy, presented by the Richard Eaton Singers, will feature some of the most popular offerings by the prolific composer.

Caribbean Muskrat, by playwrights Josh Dean and Stewart Lemoine, is on at the Varscona Theatre until April 17. This madcap offering by Teatro la Quindicina tells the tale of the arrival of a rare, aquatic rodent in Kelowna, B.C., leading to a love triangle between a sleep clinician, a customs agent and an ambitious restaurant owner.

Rachel Bowron and Rochelle Laplante take to the stage of the Varscona Theatre with a remount of the 2004 production Caribbean Muskrat. (Submitted by Teatro La Quindicina)

The Edmonton Expo Centre Hall E is the place to be this Sunday at 4 p.m. to catch Punjabi performers Arjan Dhillon and Nimrat Khaira in Destiny Tour Canada.

Tony-award-winning singer Lea Salonga is bringing her Dream Again Tour 2022 to the River Cree Resort and Casino on Sunday evening. You can expect to hear classics from Miss Saigon and Les Misérables as well as Disney movie hits where Salonga has been the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan.

Spring equals golf for many people who are looking to get back into the swing of things at spots like the Victoria Golf Course, where the 61-stall driving range is now open for the season.

Edmonton golfers are longing for opening day at Victoria Golf Course and other area courses. In the meantime, driving ranges around the city have already started to open, including the one at Vic. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

If you've got events you like us to know about we'd love to hear from you at ouredmonton@cbc.ca