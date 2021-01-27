Woman and teen unable to escape before fire destroys Evansburg home: RCMP

RCMP believe a woman and teen were unable to escape before a fire destroyed a family duplex in a small hamlet west of Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

An officer patrolling in Evansburg, Alta., noticed a multi-family duplex on fire shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of 49th Street and 52nd Avenue, according to an RCMP news release Tuesday evening.

Two elderly residents, related to the woman and teen, were evacuated from one side of the duplex by the officer, RCMP said.

But RCMP said it's believed an adult female and teen were unable to leave before their unit in the duplex was engulfed. RCMP would not yet confirm whether they are believed to be dead.

"We need to find them," said Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, RCMP media relations officer. "This is a very tragic situation and our heart goes out to this family."

Other people were known to live with the woman and teen, but they were not inside the duplex the time of the fire, Fontaine said.

The fire was extinguished around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators with the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Alberta Office of the Fire Commissioner were on scene, as the cause of the fire is still under investigation, RCMP said.

A search of the structure will continue Wednesday, RCMP said.

Evansburg is about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.