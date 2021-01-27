Recovery efforts continue for mother and teenager feared dead following Evansburg fire

RCMP say recovery efforts for a mother and her teenage child feared dead after a house fire in Evansburg, Alta., will be a slow, challenging process.

The duplex, shared by several members of a single family, was gutted early Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, RCMP said the woman and the teen remain unaccounted for, but a forensic search of the house has been delayed by the winter conditions and severe structural damage.

An officer patrolling the area spotted the flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Two elderly relatives, who lived on one side of the duplex, managed to escape without injury.

The woman and teen who lived on the other side of the building are believed to have died in the fire.

RCMP say neither were able to escape before the home was destroyed.

'There is a lot of damage'

It took firefighters six hours to douse the flames, RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said Wednesday.

The basement of the home filled up with water and the structure of the home collapsed, she said.

"There is a lot of damage," Fontaine said. "The roof collapsed. The walls caved in."

RCMP and fire investigators remained at the scene overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning but work was halted due to ice and darkness.

What remains of the home had to be covered with tarps in an attempt to keep it from freezing.

"They had to seal it up last night," Fontaine said. "Heavy equipment is being used to remove large debris ... in order to continue to search inside the structure. And a lot of water has to be removed."

A video, posted to YouTube Tuesday, shows emergency crews on scene of the multi-family duplex fire in Evansburg, Alta. (BoboBear/YouTube)

Crews resumed recovery efforts at first light Wednesday.

Fontaine said RCMP have been in regular contact with the Han family, who lived in the building that burned.

"It's just tragic," she said. "Our heart goes out to this family. It's a very tragic incident we're dealing with here."

The Han family has run a local grocery store, Evansburg Family Foods, for years.

A memorial of cards, flowers and stuffed animals was set up in front of the store Wednesday morning.

The Han family, who lived in the home destroyed by the fire, own a local grocery store. Flowers, stuffed animals and messages were placed outside the store Wednesday morning. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

Mary Finch helped spearhead plans for the vigil and launch a fundraiser for the family. As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $20,000.

Finch spent distributed donation jars to local businesses on Wednesday morning and has begun collecting clothing and furniture for the family.

She lives nearby and has been a faithful customer at the grocery store for years.

"I feel for them because they are such hard, hard workers, and I would do anything for them, because they did as much as they could for me, and for all of us," Finch said in an interview Tuesday night.

"Everybody knows them around here. It's a local family — it's not a community, it's a local family. It's a big loss."

Evansburg is 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.