Evacuations ordered for Mackenzie County communities, Trout Lake area

Evacuation orders have been issued for multiple communities in Alberta due to wildfire activity.

The latest orders came in around 11 p.m. Monday evening for communities in and near Mackenzie County. The affected areas include La Crete and the rural area outside the hamlet east of Steep Hill Creek and all residents in the Rocky Lane and High Level area north of the Peace River, west of Range Road 150, south of Highway 58, south and southeast of High Level. The latest evacuation also includes Dene Tha' First Nation's Bushe River and Beaver First Nation's Child Lake and Boyer River reserve.

All Mackenzie County evacuees are required to register at the Fort Vermilion Mackenzie County Office or by calling 780-927-3718. All Bushe River evacuees must register at the Four Chiefs Complex in Bushe River.

Earlier in the day, Alberta Emergency Alert posted a "critical" alert for Indian Cabins in Mackenzie County.

People leaving that area were told they must travel north on Highway 35 to the Northwest Territories.

A critical alert was also issued for the Trout Lake area of Peerless Lake First Nation at 5:16 p.m.

Residents there are being told to attend the Back Lakes Arena in Red Earth Creek or the bridge at The Narrows to register and receive further information. High-risk people in Peerless Trout are being told to evacuate as well, and others in the community should be prepared to evacuate. Those who need transportation should head to the Trout Lake Community Hall.

Evacuees should ensure they bring medication, blankets, sleeping bags, personal items and identification when they evacuate, the notice said. Residents are being encouraged to take their RVs or holiday trailers.

Indian Cabins, an unincorporated community 150 kilometres north of High Level, is the northernmost community in Alberta.

Trout Lake is located within the Municipal District of Opportunity, about 300 km northeast of Grande Prairie.

Wildfire update

In an update Monday for the High Level area, Alberta Wildfire said the Chuckegg Creek and Jackpot Creek wildfires in the High Level area remain out of control and are expected to continue growing.

"Today is going to be a challenging day on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire," Alberta Wildfire said Monday. The fire is about 276,000 hectares in size. Nearly 900 firefighters and other personnel are battling the fire, with 46 helicopters and 153 pieces of heavy equipment.

The same update noted "challenging conditions today" on the Jackpot Creek fire, which has consumed more than 47,000 hectares. About 90 firefighters and other staff are assigned to the fire, with 10 helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.

An update on the McMillan Complex fire, near Slave Lake, noted that the fire is pushing toward Peerless Trout First Nation and that helicopters and air tankers are being used to try to control the spread. The fire is listed at 265,245 hectares in size.