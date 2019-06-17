Evacuations ordered for Indian Cabins, Trout Lake area

Evacuation orders have been ordered for two communities in Alberta due to wildfire activity.

Alberta Emergency Alert posted a "critical" alert to its website at 10:55 a.m. Monday for Indian Cabins in Mackenzie County.

People leaving the area are being told they must travel north on Highway 35 to the Northwest Territories.

A critical alert was also issued for the Trout Lake area of Peerless Lake First Nation at 5:16 p.m.

Residents there are being told to attend the Back Lakes Arena in Red Earth Creek or the bridge at The Narrows to register and receive further information. High-risk people in Peerless Trout are being told to evacuate as well, and others in the community should be prepared to evacuate. Those who need transportation should head to the Trout Lake Community Hall.

For Indian Cabins, all evacuees must contact Mackenzie County to register at 780-927-3718 and evacuees should ensure they bring medication, blankets, sleeping bags, personal items and identification when they evacuate, the notice said.

Indian Cabins, an unincorporated community 150 kilometres north of High Level, is the northernmost community in Alberta.

Trout Lake is located within the Municipal District of Opportunity, about 300 km northeast of Grande Prairie.

Wildfire update

In an update Monday for the High Level area, Alberta Wildfire said the Chuckegg Creek and Jackpot Creek wildfires in the High Level area remain out of control and are expected to continue growing.

"Today is going to be a challenging day on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire," Alberta Wildfire said Monday. The fire is about 276,000 hectares in size. Nearly 900 firefighters and other personnel are battling the fire, with 46 helicopters and 153 pieces of heavy equipment.

The same update noted "challenging conditions today" on the Jackpot Creek fire, which has consumed more than 47,000 hectares. About 90 firefighters and other staff are assigned to the fire, with 10 helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.

An update on the McMillan Complex fire, near Slave Lake, noted that the fire is pushing toward Peerless Trout First Nation and that helicopters and air tankers are being used to try to control the spread. The fire is listed at 265,245 hectares in size.