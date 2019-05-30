Evacuation ordered for Wabasca, Alta. and Bigstone Cree Nation #166 due to wildfire

The communities of Wabasca and Big Stone Cree Nation - Wabasca #166 were issued an evacuation order Wednesday evening due to "increased wildfire threat."

Residents in those areas are being told to head south on Highway 813 to Calling Lake and register at the Calling Lake Recreation Centre. Highway 754 from Highway 88 to Wabasca is closed due to wildfire smoke.

According to Alberta Wildfire, there are multiple fires in the region, the most significant being Slave Lake Wildfire #49, which is more than 74,000 hectares in size.

Wabasca is a hamlet in the Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17, located about 130 kilometres northeast of Slave Lake.