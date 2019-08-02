Evacuation ordered of 'structurally unsafe' condo complex in Fort Saskatchewan

Residents of a 44-suite condo complex in Fort Saskatchewan are evacuating their homes this morning after city officials determined the build is structurally unsafe.

An order was issued on the city's website for the four-storey building, at 9930 100th Ave.

Residents are being helped by the city's incident management team, Red Cross and Alberta Health Services.

There have been a "series of complaints" about the building from residents, Fort Saskatchewan spokesman Leo Urrutia told CBC News.

Engineers have determined that the building is unsafe, Urrutia said.

"It was a series; it started with complaints and engineers determined that it was structurally unsound and we had to initiate the order to evacuate," he said.

Urrutia said he did not know how many residents currently live in the building, nor is it known if or when they'll be able to access their homes.

The city is helping residents with hotel accommodations, he said.

An adjacent building at 9932 100th Ave. is not affected. The city's website states the building was built two years earlier and is unrelated to the evacuated condo complex.