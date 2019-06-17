Evacuation ordered for northern Alberta community of Indian Cabins

An evacuation has been ordered for everyone in the area of Indian Cabins in Mackenzie County due to wildfire activity.

Alberta Emergency Alert posted a "critical" alert to its website at 10:55 a.m. Monday.

People leaving the area are being told they must travel north on Highway 35 to the Northwest Territories.

All evacuees should ensure they bring medication, blankets, sleeping bags, personal items and identification when they evacuate, the notice said.

All evacuees must contact Mackenzie County to register at 780-927-3718.

Indian Cabins, an unincorporated community 150 kilometres north of High Level, is the northernmost community in Alberta.

Two wildfires are burning in the area.

In an update Monday for the High Level area, Alberta Wildfire said the Chuckegg Creek and Jackpot Creek wildfires remain out of control and are expected to continue growing.

"Today is going to be a challenging day on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire," Alberta Wildfire said Monday. The fire is about 276,000 hectares in size. Nearly 900 firefighters and other personnel are battling the fire, with 46 helicopters and 153 pieces of heavy equipment.

The same update noted "challenging conditions today" on the Jackpot Creek fire, which has consumed more than 47,000 hectares. About 90 firefighters and other staff are assigned to the fire, with 10 helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.