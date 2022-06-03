Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton

Evacuation order lifted for area near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

An evacuation order that was issued for the Rocky Mountain House area Friday has been lifted.

Air tankers, 3 helicopters and more than 20 firefighters worked on the fire

CBC News ·
A wildfire near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., is now classified as being held. (Alberta Wildfire/Twitter)

An evacuation order issued on Friday for the Rocky Mountain House area has been lifted.

People were forced to leave an area near Crimson Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House, after a wildfire ignited in the area on Friday.

More than 20 firefighters, air tankers and three helicopters were initially dispatched to a fire that was considered out of control, eventually growing to 14.8 hectares.

Firefighters have since been able to contain the fire, and it is no longer considered a wildfire of note, Alberta Wildfire said in an update Saturday morning.

Alberta Emergency Alert has lifted the evacuation order for the area and road closures are no longer in effect.

It does, however, warn the public to be cautious while travelling in the area because of heavy smoke, and encourages people to follow the directions of local authorities.

The risk of wildfires in the Rocky Mountain House forest area is still "very high," according to Alberta Wildfire.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now