Evacuation order lifted for area near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

An evacuation order issued on Friday for the Rocky Mountain House area has been lifted.

People were forced to leave an area near Crimson Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House, after a wildfire ignited in the area on Friday.

More than 20 firefighters, air tankers and three helicopters were initially dispatched to a fire that was considered out of control, eventually growing to 14.8 hectares.

Firefighters have since been able to contain the fire, and it is no longer considered a wildfire of note, Alberta Wildfire said in an update Saturday morning.

Alberta Emergency Alert has lifted the evacuation order for the area and road closures are no longer in effect.

It does, however, warn the public to be cautious while travelling in the area because of heavy smoke, and encourages people to follow the directions of local authorities.

The risk of wildfires in the Rocky Mountain House forest area is still "very high," according to Alberta Wildfire.