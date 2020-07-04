Evacuation order issued for northwest Alberta hamlet due to high water level

A mandatory evacuation order was issued on Friday afternoon by Birch Hills County for the Hamlet of Watino in northwestern Alberta after heavy rainfall this week.

Residents have been told to evacuate immediately and head to the Tangent Community Hall in Birch Hills. The order comes because of rising water levels in the Smoky River.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued a flood warning for the Smoky River at Watino earlier on Friday. According to the province, water levels have risen five metres at Watino and an additional increase of up to two metres may be possible before the river peaks this weekend.

Unknown contributions from the Wapiti River may affect the Smoky River's flooding peak. High flows have malfunctioned the gauge measuring these levels, which the province expects to be fixed on Saturday.

The rising water levels could affect the eastern third of the Hamlet of Watino, the Highway 49 bridge and some agricultural land.

Peak water levels in the Smoky River are expected to continue into Saturday morning, but no further rainfall is expected.

Watino is located on Highway 49, around 100 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie.