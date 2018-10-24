40 per cent of city LRT fleet 'not usable' due to damaged train arms

Almost half of the trains in the Edmonton city fleet are out of service after a routine inspection uncovered mechanical problems with the trains' pantograph arms.

City officials discovered that 40 of the electrical train arms were damaged during routine bi-weekly inspections Tuesday night, Edmonton Transit Service spokesperson Rowan Anderson told CBC Wednesday.

Pantograph arms, which are mounted on top of each LRT train, reach up to the electrical line to collect power through contact with an overhead line.

"Right now 40 per cent of the LRT fleet is not useable," Anderson said.

Early morning commuters who rely on Edmonton transit faced significant delays Wednesday morning. Two LRT lines, the Metro and Capital Line are affected.

The Metro Line from Churchill station downtown to NAIT is shut down and buses are being used to move passengers, Anderson said.

There are fewer trains running on the Capital Line and extra buses have been brought in to supplement the service between Southgate and University stations.

Epcor crews were out all night inspecting the electrical line but are unsure of how the arms were damaged, Anderson said.

"They thought there may be one spot on the line causing the damage but they haven't found anything yet," he said.

An update from ETS is expected later Wednesday.

There are delays on the LRT this AM. Bus replacement service between Churchill and NAIT on Metro Line. Extra buses to supplement Capital Line trains between Southgate and University stations. Look for red bus replacement signs at street level. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtransit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtransit</a> —@takeETSalert