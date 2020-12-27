Estimated 500 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Alberta on Boxing Day, after fewer tests taken on Christmas
Hospitalizations and ICU numbers in Alberta remained stable
An estimated 500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Alberta on Dec. 26 by the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
The daily total is the lowest Alberta has seen in weeks.
But Hinshaw explained on Twitter on Sunday morning that fewer people were tested on Christmas Day, meaning fewer tests were processed and reported Dec. 26.
Hinshaw also stated that the number of people in hospital and ICU with COVID-19 remained stable. No additional deaths were reported by the province on Sunday.
The 6,900 laboratory tests processed on Dec. 25 yielded a seven per cent positivity rate, Hinshaw added.
According to the province's official COVID-19 statistics, there are 17,821 active COVID-19 cases, and there are currently 821 people in hospital due to the virus, with 146 of those cases in the ICU.
The next COVID-19 update in Alberta, and the next in-person media availability, will be held on Dec. 28.
Here is today's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19AB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19AB</a> modified update:<br><br>On Dec. 26, there was an estimated:<br>- 500 cases<br>- 6,900 laboratory tests<br>- 7% positivity<br>- hospitalizations - stable<br>- ICU - stable<br><br>Please note: fewer people were tested Dec. 25 so fewer tests were processed and reported on Dec. 26—@CMOH_Alberta
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.