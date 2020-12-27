Estimated 500 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Alberta on Boxing Day, after fewer tests taken on Christmas

An estimated 500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Alberta on Dec. 26 by the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The daily total is the lowest Alberta has seen in weeks.

But Hinshaw explained on Twitter on Sunday morning that fewer people were tested on Christmas Day, meaning fewer tests were processed and reported Dec. 26.

Hinshaw also stated that the number of people in hospital and ICU with COVID-19 remained stable. No additional deaths were reported by the province on Sunday.

The 6,900 laboratory tests processed on Dec. 25 yielded a seven per cent positivity rate, Hinshaw added.

According to the province's official COVID-19 statistics, there are 17,821 active COVID-19 cases, and there are currently 821 people in hospital due to the virus, with 146 of those cases in the ICU.

The next COVID-19 update in Alberta, and the next in-person media availability, will be held on Dec. 28.