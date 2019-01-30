Arrest of erratic driver in north Edmonton turns violent, leads to ASIRT investigation

An arrest of a 25-year-old man by Edmonton police early Sunday has led to an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Officers were called about a vehicle being driven erratically and at excessive speed near Victoria Trail and Yellowhead Trail, said a news release from ASIRT Wednesday.

Police located the vehicle, which had become hung up after colliding with the median at 107th Street and 120th Avenue.

A confrontation between officers and the man ended up with the man being taken to hospital, where it was determined he had sustained a hairline orbital fracture and minor lacerations requiring no further attention.

The man was admitted to hospital for other pre-existing medical issues.

"ASIRT's investigation will focus on whether police conduct caused or contributed to the injuries of the man and, if so, whether that conduct was lawful," the release said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police resulting in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.