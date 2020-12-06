Edmonton School Board estimates $68M in COVID-19 costs

The Edmonton Public School Board estimates the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in more than $68 million in additional costs this school year.

A report outlining what the division spent during the pandemic was requested by EPSB Ward F Trustee Michael Janz in October. The report cites the biggest cost being additional staff support at $39 million. Other costs include additional learning spaces for $2.5 million, additional cleaning and custodial staff for $2 million and personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for nearly $4.75 million due to COVID-19.

According to Janz, that amount of money was unanticipated by the board.

"That's like almost the cost of a new high school," he said. "It's an enormous budgetary impact for just Edmonton public schools."

The federal government announced $2 billion in funding to support schools across the country with re-entry during the global pandemic on Aug. 25.

Alberta's share is $262.8 million, with $37.4 million being directed to support the Edmonton division.

With federal funding covering some of the costs, the school board is responsible for the $30 million remaining.

Janz said the financial support from the federal government has been helpful but it's not enough. Especially, he says, after the province shifted toward the weighted moving average funding model, where it moved to block funding per district, instead of per student.

"We know that COVID-19 has hit Calgary and Edmonton far worse than it's in other jurisdictions and Alberta. So it would make sense that a greater share of the funding and the recovery funding would target the areas impacted the most," Janz said.

He said the province needs to provide the school board with special funding to deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

The Edmonton Catholic School Board's pandemic-related costs are $20 million as of mid-October, according to spokesperson Lori Nagy.

Michael Forian, acting press secretary for the education minister, says the province has funded $10 million in PPE for students and staff and has made substantial investments to school divisions.

"Of the $120 million increase in total operational funding from the province, the Edmonton school division received an additional $13.4 million. Of the $250 million in accelerated capital maintenance funding, Alberta taxpayers invested $31.4 million into Edmonton public schools," Forian said in an email.

Janz said with clear information on the cost of COVID-19, the school board can now advocate for more funding.

"We still may be in this for another year or two yet, and we really need to make sure that we can invest in education to keep the economy open, keep kids in school and allow all parents to get back to work," he said.

The province did not confirm if any future funding for the school board is under consideration.

The report will be presented at the upcoming EPSB meeting on Tuesday.