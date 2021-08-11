EPS TikTok removed after being criticized for being misogynistic

The Edmonton Police Service has pulled a video from TikTok and issued a statement after the skit was criticized for being misogynistic.

In the video, an officer is seen exiting a police detachment, catching two cans, cracking them open and drinking before jumping into a police vehicle and driving away. The video states that the beverages are water, not beer.

The caption reads: "When you get a text from your wife that a guy is at home picking up your daughter for a date."

The song accompanying the video is former professional wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin's entrance music.

Cristina Stasia, equity, diversity and inclusion consultant, said there was a lack of judgment and leadership involved in the posting of the video.

She said she's not surprised that some people liked the video and laughed.

"It shows us how far we have to go in educating people about autonomy, about women's autonomy, about the role of police," she said. "We live in a word that is saturated with misogynist violence and humour at the expense of women."

"We're in a time when people are acutely aware of the violence that police have committed against people ... we are also aware that women don't report sexual assault," said Stasia. She said the video was tone deaf and aggressive.

EPS issued a statement saying, in part: "While the TikTok video was meant to be a lighthearted moment, the EPS acknowledges that it missed the mark."

EPS said people felt it promoted outdated gender norms, violence, and intimidation as "inappropriate problem solving tools," and drinking and driving, but it said that was not the intention.

While the TikTok video was meant to be a lighthearted moment, the EPS acknowledges that it missed the mark. Many people felt the video promoted outdated gender norms, violence and intimidation as inappropriate problem solving tools… (1/2) —@edmontonpolice and drinking and driving – this was not the intention, but unfortunately the impact. As a result, the video has been taken down. The EPS also wishes to clarify that no alcohol was used in the video. (2/2) —@edmontonpolice

Tom Engel, chair of the Criminal Trial Lawyers' Association Policing Committee, said he was stunned when he saw the video.

"I couldn't believe that anybody, any police officer, would think this was okay," said Engel.

He said there are layers of problems: an out of control angry police officer, the beer bash from Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the officer confronting the daughter and boyfriend potentially with violence.

"It damages the reputation of the Edmonton Police Services," said Engel.

The Community Engagement Team, in charge of the Tik Tok account, is made up of one sergeant and six constables.

"It's completely baffling how none of them would've predicted this kind of response," said Engel.

Engel said he would like the police chief to host a press conference, publicly apologize, conduct an investigation, and be transparent with the public about what happened, including giving the names of the officers involved.

"There's a high degree of public interest into how the Edmonton Police Service handles this."

'It is sort of a dated concept': Edmonton city councillor

Coun. Scott McKeen said he didn't think the video was the finest attempt at comedy, but said he also didn't think the symbolism that some people saw was there, "or certainly wasn't intended."

"Neither politicians, nor police officers should attempt comedy," said McKeen. "We're still in a very, very serious time in the world and need to focus on that."

He said he doesn't think one video is indicative of the entire culture of police officers, as some critics have stated.

"It's kind of an old-timey joke," said McKeen. "But it is sort of a dated concept."

EPS needs to put thought into the kind of message it wants to communicate, McKeen said.

He added that he thinks the police service doesn't yet reflect the diversity of the community in gender, gender identity or in multicultural representation.

"But I really believe that the new chief and this police commission are aimed in the right direction of bringing that diversity to the police service. They do a lot of good work and they make mistakes," said McKeen.

"I'm not sure this one adds up to the kind of error in judgment that should cause great alarm in the community."

He said he hopes EPS talks about the messaging it wants to convey on TikTok, but he doesn't want the police to stop trying to show the human side of the police service.