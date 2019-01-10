Skip to Main Content
Police investigate suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death of a man in northeast Edmonton Wednesday evening.

Police were called to area of 77th Street and 166th Avenue after reports of shooting

Police say officers were called to the area of 77th Street and 166th Avenue after multiple reports of a shooting around 8:15 p.m.

Police confirmed the victim is male.

No other information has been released. 

