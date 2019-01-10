New
Police investigate suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton
Edmonton police's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death of a man in northeast Edmonton Wednesday evening.
Police were called to area of 77th Street and 166th Avenue after reports of shooting
Edmonton police's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death of a man in northeast Edmonton Wednesday evening.
Police say officers were called to the area of 77th Street and 166th Avenue after multiple reports of a shooting around 8:15 p.m.
Police confirmed the victim is male.
No other information has been released.