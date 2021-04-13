Edmonton police constable denies sexually assaulting fellow officer, during trial

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of alleged sexual violence.

An Edmonton police officer on trial for sexual assault took the stand in his own defence Thursday and denied he groped a colleague in 2021.

Testimony during the Tuesday sexual assault trial in provincial court was marked by several tense exchanges.

Edmonton Police Service Const. Samuel Sanson faces one count of sexual assault for allegedly groping another officer in the gym at downtown headquarters on Jan. 20, 2021.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, was the only witness the Crown prosecutor called.

She alleged that she was sitting on a weight bench when Sanson approached from behind, wrapped his arms around her and pulled her backwards while groping her breast and moaning in her ear.

She told court he said "thanks for the boob grab" and dropped her when another person entered the weight room.

She said before the alleged assault, Sanson had approached her in the cardio room while she was on the treadmill and got on the treadmill next to her and started shaking his own treadmill and shaking his head.

"The best part of right now is I can do or say whatever I want because I'm f--king crazy," she recalled him saying.

She testified that the experience left her feeling "mortified, horrified and grossed out."

The two had known each other for years, having met when the complainant was a young recruit and Sanson offered her advice and guidance.

During cross-examination of the complainant by defence lawyer Robert Hladan, Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner objected several times, raising concerns about the way Hladan was speaking to the complainant.

At one point, Hladan remarked "oh, come on" in response to one of the complainant's answers to a question.

Later, the complainant said she didn't say anything to Sanson during the alleged assault because she was surprised.

"You didn't yell at him to leave you alone, you didn't do that?" Hladan persisted.

Faulkner objected, raising concerns about relying on myths and stereotypes about sexual assault.

Sanson denies allegations

Sanson, 39, has been on leave from work as a police officer for two and a half years since being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. At the time of the alleged assault, he'd been given permission to workout at the gym at police headquarters.

Taking the stand Tuesday, Sanson vehemently denied the allegations against him.

He said he'd offered the complainant the same guidance he's given other young officers and that they had a shared passion for fitness.

"I'd say that we were friends," he said.

Sanson told court he did speak to the complainant in the cardio room, but that another person was there and part of the conversation.

He denied making the "crazy" comment, explaining that he takes mental health seriously.

"Frankly, it's insulting to propose that I would talk about mental health in this fashion," he said.

As for the alleged assault, Sanson said he walked up behind the complainant and wrapped his arms around her in a hug.

He denied grabbing her breast or moaning, and said that instead, he said something like "later" or "see ya."

During cross-examination by Faulkner, the exchange became tense at times as she pressed him on why he remembered the details of hugging the complainant but not the conversation he said he had with other people at the gym that day

Sanson responded that he became focused on the details of the hug in February 2021 when he was arrested by the tactical team, had his name published in the media and was kicked out of the house by his wife.

As Faulkner persisted in asking him for details about the placement of his arms, Hladan raised an objection.

"This is getting argumentative, it's getting repetitive and this witness is being harassed," he said.

Provincial court Judge Robert Shaigec disagreed that the witness was being harassed but asked Faulkner to reframe her question.

The complainant and Sanson were the only two witnesses called to give evidence. Closing arguments are expected to be heard on Wednesday.