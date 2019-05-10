Edmonton officer charged with sexual assault, resigns from police service

An Edmonton police officer was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement following an incident in his home on May 2.

Toby Weighman, 29, met a woman at a "local establishment" before returning to his home with her in the early morning, police said in a news release Friday.

At 3:15 a.m. officers responded to a "trouble unknown" call at the home in southwest Edmonton. The woman reported to police Weighman had assaulted her.

Weighman was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. He resigned from the service on Monday, police said.

Weighman was a constable who had been with EPS for "several months," said spokesperson Scott Pattison.

Police Chief Dale McFee told CBC News on Monday that an off-duty constable was suspended without pay after he was accused of sexual assault.

A source tells CBC News that Weighman was previously with the Hackney Central Metropolitan Police Service in the United Kingdom and had just recently began his work with EPS.

EPS did not provide information about any upcoming court dates.