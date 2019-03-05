Police seek suspects after southeast Edmonton carjackings

Edmonton police say three recent carjackings in southeast Edmonton are linked and may involve the same suspects.

Police issued a warning to the public Tuesday evening, telling drivers to "be aware of their surroundings."

According to police the three carjackings happened over two days in southeast Edmonton.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of a carjacking at approximately 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of 23rd Avenue and 24th Street.

Police say two male suspects reportedly approached a woman and demanded the keys to her black 2016 Toyota RAV4. The suspects allegedly choked the woman and threatened her with a knife. One of the suspects fled in the Rav4 while the other fled in a black or blue truck or SUV.

The woman was not injured.

There were two carjackings reported in southeast Edmonton Tuesday, involving suspects of a similar description.

Just before 1 a.m., a man had just parked his white 2013 GMC Acadia on the road near 85th Street and 7th Avenue when he was approached by two males in a black SUV seeking assistance finding an address. According to police the two men got out of the SUV and demanded the man's keys. When he refused an altercation took place and the man suffered minor injures. The suspects fled the area in a black SUV.

At approximately 12:55 p.m. the same day, a woman was approached by two males while loading items in her red 2019 Kia Sportage in a parking lot near 70th Street and Stanton Drive SW. She was approached by two males in a black SUV who demanded her keys. After handing them over, one of ths suspects allegedly assaulted her and the two men fled, taking her vehicle and the black SUV.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Police say in all three incidents the suspects were described as men between the ages of 25 and 35, approximately five foot six inches to five foot eleven inches in height, with an average build. One of the men was described as having facial scruff.

Police believe the suspects may be driving one of the stolen vehicles and encourage anyone who sees them to call police.

The black RAV4 has a Alberta licence plate of BVW 0059 and the red Kia Sportage has a plate number of M58038.

Do not approach the suspects. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.