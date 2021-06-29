Epcor asks southeast Edmonton residents to reduce non-essential water use

Epcor has issued a voluntary restriction on non-essential water use in some parts of southeast Edmonton.

The restriction applies to residents living from Whitemud Drive and south from Calgary Trail to the east-end boundary. Residents are asked to reduce any non-essential water use between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"Due to a combination of the increasingly hot temperatures and limitations with pumping systems, customers may be experiencing water pressure issues in some areas of the city," stated a news release from Epcor sent Monday evening.

Examples of non-essential water use including watering gardens, washing cars or filling a swimming pool. Epcor is also asking residents to try to reduce water use in any way they can such as taking a short shower and turning off the tap when brushing teeth.

"Customers should not be concerned about the overall supply or quality of the drinking water in the city," states the release.