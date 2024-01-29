Epcor puts mandatory ban on all non-essential water use for Edmonton and area

Epcor has put a mandatory ban on non-essential water use because of a pump failure early Monday at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant in southwest Edmonton.

Residents and businesses in Edmonton and surrounding communities, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Morinville, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan and others, are being told to eliminate non-essential water use.

Until the problem is fixed, customers may also experience lower water pressure, Epcor said in a news release Monday afternoon.

There is no impact to the quality of drinking water, the utility said.

Around 2 a.m. Monday there was a failure in the pumping systems that move water from the plant into the water distribution system, Epcor said in a news release.

The Rossdale water treatment plant remains operational but cannot adequately supply the entire service area with normal water consumption.

Take short showers, delay laundry

Residential users are asked to conserve water these ways:

Take short showers instead of baths.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Delay laundry.

Hand-wash small amounts of dinner dishes.

Businesses using large volumes of non-essential water, such as laundromats and car washes, are being asked to halt water use.

"Businesses using water to deliver a product or service that is life-sustaining for people, animals and plants are exempt," Epcor said.

Any businesses that must use water to meet health-code standards, such as hospitals and restaurants, are also exempt from the ban.

Epcor said it is currently unknown when water service from the E.L. Smith plant will be restored.

Water restriction measures will be in place until the repair is completed, the utility said.