Epcor issues safety advisory after more than 200 complaints of missing catch basin covers

Epcor is warning of a "significant safety hazard" after dealing with hundreds of reports of catch basin covers being purposefully removed in southeast Edmonton neighbourhoods.

In the past three weeks, crews have responded to more than 200 missing covers in neighbourhoods such as Ottewell, Holyrood, Argyll, Kenilworth and Ritchie, Epcor said in a public safety advisory Friday.

"The removal of these covers exposes the infrastructure below so it becomes fully accessible, which creates a significant safety hazard for people, pets and wildlife," the utility company said.

Anyone who notices that a cover is missing or dislodged is asked to report it immediately by calling Epcor at 780-412-4500.

People should not try themselves to retrieve or replace a dislodged or missing cover, Epcor said. Instead, they should call the utility and a crew will be dispatched to deal with it.

Anyone who sees someone removing a cover should call Edmonton police to report it, Epcor said.

Police have been made aware of the issue, and anyone with video or photos from a home security system that could help in the investigation is asked to contact police.

Crews are also conducting extra inspections in the affected neighbourhoods to monitor for outstanding issues.