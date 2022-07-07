Epcor has shut off power for 200 Edmonton customers since winter disconnection ban ended 

About 200 Epcor customers in Edmonton have had their power shut off since April 15, according to the city-owned utility company.

Provincial rules prohibit electricity providers from disconnecting services to homes during the winter, between October 15 and April 15.

Though companies can't turn off the power then, or any other time when the temperature is predicted to be below 0 C, they can install load limiters — devices that restrict usage.

Epcor told CBC News there were approximately 1,300 limiters installed on meters as of mid-April this year. That's slightly lower than the number installed during the same time period last year.

Enmax, the utility owned by the City of Calgary, reported in June that 300 customers had limiters installed, down from a peak of about 1,500 earlier this year.

The company said it had not disconnected anyone so far in 2022.

Disconnection 'a last resort:' Epcor

An Epcor spokesperson said in a statement that the company always works with customers who have outstanding balances to find a resolution.

"Disconnection is always a last resort and is never entered into until we've exhausted all other attempts at resolving outstanding balances, and provided an opportunity to make a sufficient payment," the statement said.

The company also said it only turns off power after warning customers by phone or written notice.

The approximately 200 customers who have been disconnected this spring represent 0.1 per cent of the 200,000 customers receiving the regulated rate option in Edmonton.

Government should act, NDP says

NDP energy critic Kathleen Ganley called the disconnection and load limiter statistics "incredibly challenging."

"We should never lose sight of the fact that they represent families and they represent families that, in my view, the government should be doing more to help," she said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the NDP drafted legislation that would have temporarily extended the disconnection ban throughout the summer but UCP MLAs rejected the proposal.

NDP energy critic Kathleen Ganley says the provincial government should do more to help Albertans struggling to pay their power bills. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

The province has promised automatic $50 electricity rebates and extended them until December, but Ganley said the government should have increased the amount, brought back a rate cap or taken more steps to ensure Albertans could afford their energy bills.

"Fifty dollars is good. It's not nothing. But when you're talking about people whose bills have gone up by hundreds of dollars, it's not much," she said.

Taylor Hides, press secretary for Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally, said the government empathizes with anyone experiencing disconnections and encourages them to access supports available to them.

She said the government is providing about $2 billion in affordability relief funds to Albertans through the gas tax holiday and the rebates on electricity and natural gas.

How customers handle disruptions

Several Edmonton Epcor customers said losing power can be incredibly disruptive and they believe more could be done to prevent that outcome.

Trisha Harrison, who lives in south Edmonton's Skyrattler neighbourhood, said Epcor disconnected her power last year after she had been on a load limiter for a few months.

At the time, she said, she used most of her Canada Pension Plan disability benefit payment to cover her rent and there wasn't enough left over to pay her power bill.

Harrison said living with the limiter was a hassle because if she accidentally turned on more than one element on her stove, the power would go out and she would have to wait about 15 minutes for it to reset, but losing all power was more worrying.

"I have injections that have to stay in the fridge that are for the cancer that I have, and so when I got home and there was no power, I panicked," she said.

Harrison, who is 51 and lives alone, said she worries about families grappling with higher bills and fears of losing power.

"It's just not right," she said.

She said the $50 rebate would be nice, but it wouldn't cover recent increases and despite the government's promise, it did not appear on her bill this month.

Hides said the rebates should start appearing on utility bills sent by companies after July 4, but exact timing will vary, depending on providers' billing cycle.

She said customers who are eligible for a rebate but don't receive one should contact the Utility Consumer Advocate.

Josie Gagne of Calgary points to the spot where she found the load limiter re-set button on her meter. She says any time she used too much electricity at once she was forced to reset her meter outside. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Ryan Weeks, who lives in southeast Edmonton's Greenview neighbourhood, said his family of four discovered they had been put on a load limiter without warning in December after a bill hadn't been paid in full.

Weeks said he paid the bill right away, but it took more than a day to have the power fully restored. At the time, while he tried to work from home, the family couldn't cook or watch TV.

He said he understands why companies disconnect some people, but he wished there was more communication, especially for longtime customers.

"I don't know if the government needs to step in, but it certainly needs to be called out," he said.