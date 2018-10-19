Epcor lays out priorities in flood prevention plan

Epcor says it has completed a plan to mitigate flooding in Edmonton neighbourhoods based on results from a survey conducted this summer.

The plan outlines different formulas determining which neighbourhoods should be a priority.

Epcor favours a scenario it says reflects the priorities highlighted by Edmontonians in the survey.

"The most critical things that they want to protect are social infrastructures. So things like hospitals, police, critical utilities and so forth," said Steve Stanley, senior vice-president of commercial services.

The second priority for the 1,500 respondents is ensuring the health and safety of people, and ensuring social services can still be accessed.

Epcor's framework for reducing flood risk divided the city in 1,300 sub-basins. Each sub-basin includes local storm water pipes, and the areas where water collects.

About a quarter of the sub-basins are considered to be a high risk of being flooded.

"We're going to focus on those that have a high risk of flooding. We think that by doing that we'll get the most bang for our dollar," Stanley said.

Once Epcor receives the green light from the city, it will start breaking down the cost estimates for different mitigation strategies and how those costs will be reflected in utility rates.

In the meantime, Epcor is urging Edmontonians to reduce the risk of flooding on their own properties.

Homeowners need to have proper flood insurance, Stanley said, and should maintain good drainage on their property.

"Become educated on what needs to be done. We have a lot of information out there on things like drainage and so forth," he said.

Edmontonians can sign up for a free home inspection to find ways to prevent flooding by emailing floodprevention@epcor.com or by calling (780) 944-7777.

Epcor also offers a rebate of up to $800 for qualifying homeowners that want to install a backwater valve.

A backwater valve can help prevent sewage from backing up into a basement during a storm. Homes built before 1989 typically don't have one.

Epcor will present the plan to the city's utility committee Thursday.