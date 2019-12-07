Snowfall to blanket western Alberta

Communities in the western part of the province should expect a dump of snow Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a warning early Saturday that between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in western Alberta in Jasper National Park, Banff National Park, Hinton and Grande Cache, the Nordegg area, Edson, Whitecourt, Fox Creek, and Swan Hills. In the central region, heavy snow is expected from Rocky Mountain House to Caroline.

Near the borders with the United States and British Columbia, some areas could see as much as 30 centimetres of snow, the agency forecasted.

EC Snowfall warning in effect for forecast areas. For location details: <a href="https://t.co/V25Y6bxMfq">https://t.co/V25Y6bxMfq</a> (4:28am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/N1og1ukcV6">pic.twitter.com/N1og1ukcV6</a> —@511Alberta

The snow is expected to move southwards Saturday, ending early Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is cautioning drivers travelling in areas under the snowfall warning to take care.

Edmonton will get a light sprinkling in comparison: no warning is in place for the capital region where just two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall Saturday.

Alberta's southernmost corners are also expected to get hit: snowfall warnings are in place for Cyprus Hills Provincial Park in the east and Waterton Lakes National Park, Pincher Creek, and Crowsnest Pass in the west.