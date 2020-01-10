Extreme cold warning for central and northern Alberta

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for two large portions of Alberta on Friday.

The weather alert applies to High Level and Fort Chipewyan in the north, and the east-central part of the province from Westlock and Bonnyville down to Red Deer and Hanna.

Extreme cold warnings have also been issued for Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield, Fort Saskatchewan and Vegreville.

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chill values is expected, Environment Canada said on its website Friday morning.

Wind chill values of –40 C to –45 C are expected overnight Friday into Saturday.

As an arctic air mass starts to descend south across Alberta this weekend, the warning will likely need to be expanded, the advisory stated.

Environment Canada reminds people that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside," the weather agency said.

As well, people should watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.