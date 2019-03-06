Alberta entrepreneurs compete to enter the Dragons' Den

Three dozen small business owners auditioned on CBC Edmonton's Centre Stage on Wednesday with the hopes of getting in front of the Dragons.

Producers of the CBC television show Dragons' Den were in town to see what entrepreneurs from around the region had to offer.

An array of businesses jumped at the chance to potentially get themselves in front of the Dragon's.

The companies were selling everything from cannabis to clothing and creative storage solutions.

Some were already well-established, with an eye on taking their business to the next level, while others were just starting out.

The cross-country audition tour kicks off on Saturday, March 2nd in Toronto and will go through until March 30. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcdragonsden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcdragonsden</a> <a href="https://t.co/QrGA9AuyMh">pic.twitter.com/QrGA9AuyMh</a> —@manjitminhas

Unbelted and ungendered

Claire Theaker-Brown showed up to pitch her startup called Unbelts.

She launched the company while she was living in China in 2011, and opened her second studio when she moved to Edmonton in 2018.

"We really want to create more Edmonton-based, living wage, sewing jobs," Theaker-Brown said. "Especially for people who can't necessarily access full-time jobs."

The belts are made from a soft stretchy material that fits all shapes and sizes. They can go through airport security and straight into the washing machine.

Nick Siegenthaler and Adan Von Innerebner pitch their product GrowPlus to CBC producers. March 6, 2019 (John Shypitka/CBC)

Non-binary artist and activist Julie Ferguson, also known as Nuiboi, was on hand to talk about her role as Unbelts' top model.

"For me, it's so great to be able to help Claire and this company that is Edmonton-based, that is hiring Edmonton folks and also giving me the opportunity to talk about what I do," Ferguson said. "But also just to talk about ungendering and how that's so important in fashion."

From far and wide

Wednesday's auditions attracted business owners from around the region, including Travis Gustafson from Red Deer.

He is the founder of Stac Trac, which he describes as an "on-wall flexible storage solution for active lifestyles."

The storage system can be customized and reconfigured based on users' needs, Gustafson said. Users can make their golf clubs or bicycle easily accessed all summer, then rearrange things to put them higher during the winter to make gear for that season accessible.

As a small business owner with a background in commercial manufacturing, Gustafson said he has struggled to break into the market and get the word out about a new product, something he thinks Dragon's Den could help with.

"I'd like to do a production run on a few of the components we have sold already," Gustafson said. "I'd just like to have the ability to start marketing this thing. Get some revenue in. It costs a lot of money to get that reach."

Making a business grow

Edmonton-based GrowPlus makes CO2 fertilizer growths can apply directly to the leaves of their plants.

Owners Nick Ziegenthaler and Adan Von Innerebner brought two plants and two joints to the auditions to show the difference their product makes.

"The word is spreading like crazy," Ziegenthaler said. "Our phones are ringing off the hook, not just from Canada but around the world."

Von Innerebner told CBC News is having trouble keeping up with all the orders from growers.

"So we need some Dragon's in the den to help us use Canada as a catalyst for the rest of the world," Von Innerebner said.

If successful with their audition and pitch, the owners say, any money from the Dragon's would go toward ramping up production of GrowPlus.

Auditions continue across the country until the end of March.

"It's a don't call us, we'll call you situation," says Molly Middleton, Dragon's Den senior producer.

Those selected to pitch to the Dragon's will be contacted in April and pitches will happen in May.