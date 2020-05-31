Enoch man rallies community to clean up illegal dumping on nation land

Robert Hope remembers visiting the rodeo at Sand Hills in the early 1970s. His uncle would pick him up and take him to the show, joining the other attendees sitting on the grass.

But when Hope moved back to the Enoch Cree Nation in 2016 from Edmonton, he found the area — made up of forested sand dunes on the east side of the reserve — wasn't the same as he remembered.

"[I] would take my dog to the Sand Hills to run around," he said Sunday. "Seeing all the garbage piles, I couldn't just leave them there, so every time I left I would take what I could and take it to the dump."

The rodeo, as well as an outdoor swimming pool that used to be there, were closed decades ago, Hope said, and few people use the area for recreation beyond ATVs.

Traditional medicine plants still grow there — Enoch's Cree name is Maskêkosihk, "people of the land of medicine" — but for the most part, Sand Hills is being used as an illegal dumping ground, he said.

"You get everything — water heaters, fridges, stoves, freezers, roof shingles," Hope said. "They just go dump it in there."

In 2016, Hope volunteered with a cleanup that was organized by the fire hall. The next year, the area was host to the World Indigenous Games.

Thirty to 50 people have come to help out with previous cleanups. (Robert Hope)

Three years ago, Hope decided to organize the first of his community cleanups as the garbage continued to pile up.

"I wanted to make another event to bring people out, people to bring their kids out, Elders come out, making it together like the old days."

He said his uncle, who used to organize outings for children to hiking trails and movie theatres, remains an inspiration.

"He was all about the younger generations, doing whatever he could for them, which is what I am all about too."

"But also preserving the natural beauty out at the Sand Hills."

Using donations from the community and a $3,000 grant from the Enoch Cree Nation, Hope organized events in 2018 and 2019 to bring people out to the cleanup as well as enjoy a barbecue and other activities. Hope said they've been able to fill up to three 45-cubic-metre dumpsters.

Volunteers helped clean out an abandoned encampment on Saturday. (Robert Hope)

The community cleanups have attracted around 30 to 50 people in previous years, Hope said. Even during the pandemic, a few families and their kids showed up this year to help clear trails and clean up an encampment on Saturday.

A construction company has also offered to loan equipment and Hope is planning more.

He hopes that as garbage clears out of Sand Hills, more people will use the site for recreation — and chase-off any would-be dumpers.

"The more people out there utilizing the space ... maybe they'll get [fined]," he said. "People are always there so you can't go there to dump anymore.