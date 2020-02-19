Engineering with ice: U of A students build beam with visiting Dutch expert

Engineering students at the University of Alberta are learning the basics of building with ice this week, working with Arno Pronk, an assistant professor at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands.

Undergraduate and graduate engineering students started building a mould for a 3.5-metre beam on Tuesday, using wood and garbage bags.

Next, they will spray the beam with layers of water and cellulose.

Though ice is brittle on its own, it becomes stronger and more ductile when reinforced with paper or sawdust, Pronk told CBC News on Tuesday.

"It's just like reinforcement in concrete," said Jake Kondor, the vice-president of communications for the Civil and Environmental Engineering Students' Society at the university.

Why work with ice?

Building with ice has its advantages.

"It's cheaper, it's easier and it doesn't leave any waste," said Pronk, who has become known for his icy architecture around the world.

An ice replica of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica in Finland and an Eiffel Tower-like structure in China are among the biggest projects Pronk's teams have built.

Delaney MacIntosh, vice president of communications for the First Year Engineering Club at U of A, said the ice beam project is a good opportunity to get to know fellow students and work with different materials.

"There's more to engineering than just what we learn in class, with the math and the physics and building with metal and wood," she said.

Students who work on the beam, Kondor said, could learn how to build larger structures out of ice.

Reinforced ice could potentially be used to build temporary foundations for oil drilling, Pronk said.

Ice has been used in the past to build infrastructure in the Edmonton area.

In 1959, the Twin Bridges Sand and Gravel Co. had an ice bridge built across the North Saskatchewan River, allowing its gravel trucks to transport materials more efficiently.

The students plan to test their finished ice beam on Friday.