This is the end for Edmonton's End of the World
End of the World has been a designated prohibited area since 2014
A popular but perilous lookout over Edmonton's river valley is getting a facelift and a new name.
A set of stairs will cover a steep, dirt slope that leads to what is locally called the End of the World off Saskatchewan Drive near 74th Avenue.
A railing will go up along the concrete wall at the top of the river bank.
The city launched the $1.5-million project at the site Monday.
Roger Laing with the Belgravia Community League has been working with the city since 2015 on a plan to make the area safer and more accessible.
Though it has been designated a prohibited site people still venture down despite "no trespassing" signs.
The picturesque spot attracts a variety of sightseers, including people who party and leave garbage.
Laing said there have been accidents.
"We've certainly seen the fire department coming and rescuing here."
Laing, also the chair of the Keillor Point committee, said he is comfortable with the name chosen by the City of Edmonton naming committee.
"I don't think this is the end of the world," he said of the site. "It's a place where we want to feel it's safe."
The lookout is the product of the former Keillor Road, which closed in the mid-1990s.
Aaron Lewicki, a city director, said the project includes removing some of the exposed columns facing the river, which used to be part of Keillor Road.
Keillor Point will also get a trail and landscaping in spring 2019.
"If geotechnical monitoring indicates that there is an issue, the site will be closed to the public and further evaluation will be conducted."
The project will cost $1.5 million and includes design, public engagement sessions and construction.
