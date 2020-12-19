End of group therapy program at U of A leaves waitlisted feeling at a loss

An intensive group therapy program at the University of Alberta Hospital has suddenly come to an end after more than a decade of supporting people with psychiatric disorders.

The Day Treatment Program at the outpatient psychiatry department offers an 18-week course of group-based therapy. It supports 14 clients at a time usually with one new patient starting the program each week.

Eighty-three people were on its waitlist when Alberta Health Services sent an email out last Tuesday saying it would be reallocating staff and vacant positions to other points in the department.

Spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an email this was due to "ongoing, longstanding issues of high staff turnover and low retention."

All patients currently enrolled will be able to complete the program or else be offered alternative treatment where appropriate, Williamson said.

Those who were accepted but had not yet begun or else were on the waitlist will be reassessed and referred elsewhere. Sixty-three had already been contacted as of Friday, Williamson said.

"Work is underway to find an equally appropriate service for every client, and we anticipate that they will be able to begin treatment within the next three weeks with an alternate service that meets their needs."

'There was nothing'

Jessica Doyle had been on the waitlist since November 2020. She was stunned when she received notice last week the program would be discontinued.

"My heart dropped," she said Saturday. "I mean, this was the year for me to get better — I had put so much work into it."

Doyle started virtual support group sessions in February as a precondition for the program's entry. During her time in that group, she said there were several staff departures but that when she raised concerns officials told her they were committed to the program.

She said a follow-up call after the termination notice only directed her to Access 24/7.

"There were no rushed referrals, there was no other group or therapist waiting for us. There was nothing."

A similar program running evenings is also available but requires volunteer or paid work for participation — a barrier for some, Doyle said.

She said the end of the program is an incredible loss for those seeking treatment.

"This was one of the gemstones of our health system," she said.

"People can spend 10 years chasing their tails in therapy and not get this type of outcome and these types of successes."