North Edmonton liquor store employee stabbed while pursuing thief

A man and woman are in custody after a liquor store employee was stabbed in a north Edmonton parking lot Thursday night.

Edmonton police were called to a liquor store in the area of 97 Street and 160 Avenue around 9:45 p.m, Staff Sgt. Paul Cherwonka said in an interview with CBC News Friday morning.

The worker was stabbed as he tried to pursue a man who had run off with several stolen several bottles of alcohol from the store.

"He was in pursuit of the male and the female basically ambushed him," Cherwonka said.

Filming a cell phone video

The worker was attempting to film the suspected thief on his cell phone when he was attacked by the female suspect.

"He had a cell phone with him and was filming the male suspect as he was running away. He was in pursuit of him to keep filming him," Cherwonka said.

"As he was following the suspect, the female accomplice crept up behind him," Cherwonka said. "That's when she stabbed him a couple of times."

The worker managed to get back inside the store and call 911, said Cherwonka. He was transported to hospital, but police could not comment on the severity of his injuries.

"He was bleeding all over the place," Cherwonka said. "There was a lot of blood."

The male suspect was arrested at the scene. The woman later turned herself in overnight.

The Edmonton Police Service's robbery unit has taken over the investigation.