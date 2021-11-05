Employee dies after shooting during attempted business robbery in Edson, Alta.

A man working at a business in Edson, Alta., is dead after being shot during an attempted robbery.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a business on 50th Street in Edson, 200 kilometres west of Edmonton, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A male suspect armed with a firearm entered a business and tried to rob it, police said.

"During the interaction, the suspect discharged the firearm and injured an employee," police said.

The suspect fled the business, leaving the weapon behind. He got away in a vehicle that was later found unoccupied a short distance away.

The employee who was shot sustained critical injuries, police said. Emergency medical services took him to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

RCMP police dog services and the forensic identification section were called in to assist.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has since taken over the investigation, helped by Edson RCMP.

An autopsy on the victim will be conducted next week.

Family dealing with 'unbelievable grief'

In a statement, Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara said the community is deeply saddened by Thursday's events.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family who are dealing with unbelievable grief following this tragic event," Zahara said.

"In true Edson fashion, I know our community will rally around them and provide support any way we can.

"We also offer our thoughts and prayers to the business owner, colleagues and friends. We ask that anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact the RCMP immediately."