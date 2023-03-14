Employee defrauds Edmonton Catholic schools of over $200K through invoice, credit card scheme

A former Edmonton Catholic School Division (ECSD) employee has admitted to defrauding the school division for over $200,000, billing for work in family members' names while buying supplies for her horse business.

Earlier this month, Sandra Romanyk, 58, pleaded guilty in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench to one count of fraud over $5,000 for defrauding ECSD of $218,588 over a six-year period.

The division paid out $198,901 to Romanyk and her family members until a final, fraudulent invoice for $19,687 made out to Romanyk's equine business, Romp N' Roll Acres, in June 2015 triggered an investigation.

Romanyk's daughter Marianne Lokmer, 36, also worked at the division and pleaded pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 for her role in the scheme. On March 1, she was handed an 18-month conditional sentence, and ordered to pay over $54,000 in restitution to ECSD.

Romanyk is expected to be sentenced in June, and has agreed to pay $144,514 in restitution to the school division.

Invoices for family members

According to an agreed statement of facts, Romanyk worked for the division for 28 years before she was fired with cause on June 26, 2015.

At the time, she was the Early Childhood Program Unit Funding (PUF) administrative co-ordinator for the Genesis Early Learning Centre, and oversaw the program's operating expenses.

PUF funding supports early intervention for children with disabilities and delays as they enter the school system

Because of her position, Romanyk was able to run various schemes that resulted in the division paying out various sums to herself, her husband, her son-in-law and Romp N' Roll.

Between 2011 and 2015, Romanyk prepared 58 invoices to pay her husband, Jerry Romanyk, a total of $93,585 for manual labour he did for at Genesis program sites.

While he did do some work, she admits she inflated both rates and hours, and at times prepared invoices despite no work having been done.

Division rules specified that an employee wasn't allowed to approve or submit invoices for work done by a family member.

On all but one invoice, Romanyk forged her supervisor's signature and submitted them to accounts payable. She then picked up the cheques and deposited them in a bank account she shared with her husband.

Her husband died in a workplace accident in October 2017.

Romanyk repeated the scheme with her son-in-law Nelson Simao, preparing and approving 35 fraudulent invoices totalling $75,899.

Simao was initially charged, but the case against him was withdrawn when his wife, Lokmer, pleaded guilty.

Court heard that while Lokmer, an educational assistant, didn't participate in the creation of the invoices, she knew the division had no reason to pay Simao but still deposited 21 cheques totalling $54,387 into their joint account.

The remaining $21,600 was also deposited in the joint account, but not by Lokmer, court heard.

Credit card charges

Romanyk also used an ECSD credit card to spend $31,000 on personal expenses, including floral arrangements, her daughter's wedding, cell phone bills, payments to a law firm, dermatology care, and equine supplies.

She then would falsely report that the money had been spent on Genesis supplies and expenses.

By the 2014-2015 school year, Romanyk was authorized to approve Genesis expenses up to $20,000.

On May 24, 2015, she created an invoice for $19,929, falsely reporting that Romp N' Roll, had provided a three-day behavioural therapeutic and leadership training session for Genesis staff members.

Romanyk and her husband co-owned Romp N' Roll and ran it from their Leduc County property. The division issued a cheque for the invoice, which Romanyk deposited in Romp N' Roll's business account.

On June 17, 2015, she submitted a second invoice for Romp N' Roll for $19,687.50, falsely purporting that the company had run team-building and year-end activities at Goldbar Park.

Lack of oversight

The second invoice triggered suspicions, and an investigation quickly revealed that Romanyk had approved the invoice for her own company.

An internal investigation and a police report followed, and both Romanyk and her daughter were fired.

ECSD hired Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP to conduct a review, which found that the six-year fraud was facilitated by internal control failures and lack of oversight by the Genesis director.

In an emailed statement, ECSD spokesperson Christine Meadows said the school division has since tightened up fraud prevention measures and has hired an additional, specialized staff member who has financial financial oversight responsibilities.

She said a civil action was launched against the two former employees in 2015 in hopes of recouping the loss of public funds.

"These were dollars intended for our youngest learners. Countless staff members have diligently supported the efforts to recover these funds and support the conviction of those involved," Christine Meadows said in an email.

Meadows said the Genesis centre closed following significant cuts to PUF funding by the province in 2020.