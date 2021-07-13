Emily Murphy statue in Edmonton defaced with red paint

A statue of Emily Murphy has been defaced with red paint.

The statue, in Emily Murphy Park, remained covered with red paint Tuesday morning.

The word "racist" was written on a plaque underneath the statue.

Murphy's views on immigration and eugenics have been considered racist and elitist, according to The Canadian Encyclopedia's online entry.

Murphy was one of the Famous Five, a group of women behind the Persons case which successfully ensured women were declared "persons" in British Law, according to The Canadian Encyclopedia.

Murphy died in Edmonton in 1933.

Emily Murphy Park is on the south bank of the North Saskatchewan River between Kinsmen Park and Hawrelak Park. Access to the park is via a roadway named Emily Murphy Park Road.

Several other statues in Edmonton have been covered by red paint, with statues of Winston Churchill and Pope John Paul II covered with red paint earlier this summer.