Emergency funds coming to High Level fire evacuees

People who fled the massive wildfire threatening the northwest Alberta town of High Level will receive emergency funds from the Alberta government starting Monday.

Evacuees can receive a one-time payment of $1,250 per adult and $500 per child through direct transfers or preloaded debit cards.

To receive the money, people will have to register online starting at noon on Sunday, first getting a MyAlberta Digital Identity account. Then they can go to another site to sign up. Information on the process can be found at https://www.alberta.ca/emergency

People who can't register electronically or who want a debit card instead can visit the reception centres starting Monday.

The announcement came one day after High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer called Premier Jason Kenney to ask him to make financial aid available for nearly 5,000 evacuees.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday when the massive Chuckegg Creek Wildfire came within three kilometres of High Level.

Evacuees are being housed in Slave Lake, High Prairie, Grande Prairie, Peace River and La Crete.

The wildfire remains about three km southwest of High Level and is still classified as out of control. The latest update Friday afternoon said the fire has burned more than 99,000 hectares.

The wind continues to blow the fire away from High Level.