Emergency crews in Edmonton search for missing swimmer on North Saskatchewan River

​​​​​​Edmonton emergency services continued their search Sunday morning for a missing male in what is being treated as a drowning.

Crews arrived just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday after multiple people witnessed a swimmer just downstream of Dawson Bridge go under the water. He was reportedly part of a group, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

Emergency services sent two jet boats and multiple rapid deployment craft on the water. Some civilians helped searching too. The Edmonton Police Service's helicopter joined the effort around 7:15 p.m., the spokesperson said.

The search was suspended at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency services and police were searching the river again Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

More from CBC News: