Emergency closure of Groat Road Bridge after incident involving crane

Edmontonians who use Groat Road Bridge will have to find another way home this afternoon.

A tweet from the city said the bridge is closed in both directions following a "crane wheel derailment."

The message said there are no injuries or damage and work is being done to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.

The city said the goal is to have the bridge reopened in time for Thursday morning's commute.