Emergency alert issued due to toxic smoke from out-of-control fire at central Alberta oil lease site

An out-of-control fire at an oil lease site near the east-central Alberta community of Mannville has prompted an emergency alert for air quality due to toxic smoke in the area.

The fire is about 23 kilometres southeast of Mannville, according to the alert. The community is located 170 kilometres southeast of Edmonton,

The alert affects residents in the area between Highway 41 and Highway 870, south of Vermilion or Innisfree and north of Wainright.

"Crude oil is burning, and toxic smoke is being produced," reads the alert, which was issued at 5:17 p.m. "The smoke is dangerous if inhaled."

Communities affected by the alert include:

Irma

Beaver County

Vermilion River County No. 24

Wainwright No. 61

Minburn County No. 27

Minburn

Vermilion

Flagstaff County

Innisfree

Mannville

Wainwright

The alert stated that evacuation is not yet required however residents are urged to gather clothes, documents and medications in case one is ordered in the near future.

People are advised to shelter in place, stay indoors and close all doors and windows.