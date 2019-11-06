Electronics, bed linen and cutlery: thief cleans out Edmonton Airbnb rental

Edmonton police are looking for a 30-year-old man who rented a house through Airbnb and left with most of the contents.

The man rented the house near 147th Avenue and 125th Street from Aug. 29 until Sept. 16 under an alias.

After he checked out, "it was reported that much of the furnishings and electronics had been removed and there was significant damage to the interior of the property," police said in a news release Wednesday.

The thief also took bed linens and cutlery, police said.

The total value of the missing items and the damages is estimated to be more than $50,000.

The incident is the second involving an Edmonton Airbnb property reported this week.

On the weekend, two people were taken to hospital after a shooting linked to an Airbnb home in the Bonnie Doon neighbourhood.