E-scooters pulled off Edmonton streets as flurries and colder weather expected

Two months after electric scooters showed up on Edmonton streets, the two companies that rent them have temporarily stashed them away because of wintry weather.

Lime and Bird rent out the e-scooters in Edmonton using apps that let riders unlock the machines and ride away.

A spokesperson for Lime said it plans to continue to operate in Edmonton, but the company's e-scooters have been pulled off the streets due to the weather.

Edmonton got a skiff of snow late Sunday into Monday morning. Environment Canada says there's a 30 per cent chance of flurries Monday evening, with a low of –12 C.

Highs will hover around 5 C this week with a chance of showers on Saturday and flurries again Sunday.

Lime scooters may come back depending on weather conditions. If there is snow and ice, the company pulls them, but if the surface is clear they will be available.

Lime also pulled its scooters off Calgary streets due to a snowstorm, but plans to put them back out before the city's scooter pilot ends on Friday.

On Bird's app, Edmonton users are greeted with a message that reads, "The Birds have been put away for the winter" but that the company looks forward to being back in the spring.

The message also says Edmontonians took more than 50,000 rides on Bird scooters while they were available.

Lime and Bird brought their e-scooters to Edmonton in August.

Last month Mayor Don Iveson said he wasn't happy that they were being used on sidewalks, creating conflicts with pedestrians.

Iveson said he planned to monitor that, and added that the city could decide to pull its approval of e-scooters if necessary.

