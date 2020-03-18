Elective orthopedic surgery halted at Royal Alexandra Hospital due to doctor shortage

All elective orthopedic surgeries at the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Edmonton have been suspended for three days starting Monday, due to a shortage of the doctors who care for patients after surgery.

An internal Aug. 14 Alberta Health Services (AHS) email informed surgeons the situation at the hospital has become "critical" due to minimal daytime coverage by hospitalists, also known as clinical associates. These are doctors who provide post-surgical care.

"In addition, there will be limited overnight clinical assistant coverage starting on Wednesday, leaving one single junior resident in-house to manage 120 orthopedic in-patients," wrote Dr. Paulose Paul, the chief of orthopedics for Edmonton.

"This is a situation which, I think you will all agree, is NOT safe."

Paul said in the email that the staffing problem had existed for many months.

In an attempt to fill the gaps in coverage, he said they have interviewed and identified new clinical associates who are willing to work.

"Despite being alerted to this situation months ago, Acute Care Coverage and Medical Affairs at the RAH have been unable to fill these shifts."

Paul warned there may be more surgery disruptions throughout August if the positions are not filled.

In a statement, an AHS spokesperson said the cancellations affected 53 patients and he said their surgeries would be re-booked as soon as possible.

The Orthopedic Surgery Centre at the Royal Alexandra Hospital has temporarily closed four operating rooms for 72 hours due to unexpected lack of physician coverage for post-surgical care.

"AHS continues to experience staffing challenges as the health system recovers from the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

"Frontline staff are taking much-needed vacation, as many have deferred vacation after 20 months of pandemic measures. This makes filling some shifts difficult."

Several new staff have been recruited, the statement said, and soon will be ready to support the surgical program.

NDP blame health minister

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro has previously said he intends to address the waiting list for surgeries, including orthopedic surgeries, by shifting more surgeries from the public system to private surgery facilities.

The minister has actively sought proposals to build and operate chartered surgical facilities.

Critics have accused Shandro and the UCP government of reducing funding for surgeries in the public healthcare system in order to facilitate what they believe is an ideologically driven shift to private surgical facilities.

They also have warned it will create shortages of critical staff, such as anesthesiologists, in the public system.

NDP health critic David Shepherd blamed Shandro for this most recent problem at the Royal Alex.

"This goes right back to Tyler Shandro, his war on doctors in the midst of a global pandemic, fighting with them, driving them out of the province, utterly exhausting them," Shepherd said, referring to an ongoing dispute between doctors and Shandro over pay.

"And now we see the implications for Albertans on the ground," he said.

Shandro's office did not respond to a request for comment.