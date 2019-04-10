Estimated 140,000 ballots cast on first day of advance polling

About 140,000 Albertans cast their ballots Tuesday on the first day of advance polling leading up to election day on April 16.

The preliminary estimates, released by Elections Alberta Tuesday evening, represent more than a 140 per cent increase in turnout compared to the first day of advance polling during the last provincial election.

During the 2015 campaign, about 58,000 Albertans voted on the first day of the advance polls. In total, 235,000 Albertans took advantage of the polling stations in 2015, setting a voting record in Alberta.

The advance polls will be open through Saturday. Hours vary from location to location, with the majority being open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Unlike previous years, Albertans can cast their ballots at any advance poll location in the province, instead of just their assigned polling station. On election day, voters must cast ballots in the ridings where they live.

Times and locations of the advance polling stations can be found on the Elections Alberta website, or by calling 1-877-422-8683.

Elections Alberta posted the advance poll voting numbers for Tuesday, the first day the advance polls were open. (Elections Alberta)

You can enter your postal code to find the five stations closest to where you live, as well as the station where you're assigned to vote on election day.

If you're unable to vote at an advance poll or on election day because you'll be away from the division or physically incapacitated, you can request a special ballot in person from your division's returning office. Here's a guide on how to do that.

Two of the main party leaders, UCP Leader Jason Kenney and Liberal Leader David Khan, took the opportunity to cast early ballots in Calgary on Tuesday.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel both plan to vote on election day in their respective Edmonton ridings.