Voter information cards sent to 28M Canadians 3 weeks from election

Albertans who voted at a provincial polling station in April will have to pay attention to their voter information cards for the upcoming federal election.

The cards, sent to 28 million Canadians, tell voters where and when to vote.

The locations of the polls listed on the cards are strict.

"We do not use technology at the polls like they did for the provincial," said Russ Foster, a returning officer with Elections Canada. "This minimizes the opportunity for foreign interference in elections at the national level.

"But those voter information cards are critical because if you didn't receive one that means you're not on the registered list of voters."

If voters do not receive a card by the end of the week, they will need to register in person at a returning office, a poll on election day, or online.

"Today we're going to notice a real uptick in activity here in the office," Foster said. "But there's a lot of stuff that we have to do to make sure this goes off without a hitch."

Canadians go to the polls on Oct. 21.