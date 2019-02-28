Alberta's election commisioner issues 3rd fine this week in relation to UCP leadership race
Contributor to candidate has been fined $3,500 by Alberta's election commissioner
Alberta's election commissioner has issued another fine in relation to contributions made to Jeff Callaway's UCP leadership campaign.
On Thursday a contributor by the name Karen Brown was fined $3,500 for contributing the same amount to Callaway's campaign.
The contribution was made "with funds given or furnished by another person," contrary to the Election Finances and Contributions Act, the commissioner's website said.
Earlier this week Cameron Davies, who co-chaired the Callaway campaign, was fined twice for a total of $15,000 for obstructing an investigation under the Elections Finances and Contributions Disclosure act.
Davies' lawyer, Dale Fedorchuk, told CBC News earlier this week that they plan to appeal the decision to the Court of Queen's Bench.
Callaway was a former Wildrose Party president who ran for the UCP leadership against current UCP leader Jason Kenney, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer.
