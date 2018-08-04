Elderly man struck on northeast Edmonton road sustains life-threatening injuries

An elderly man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a northeast Edmonton road on Saturday morning.

In a news release Saturday evening, Edmonton police said the 78-year-old man was crossing Fort Road, just south of 129th Avenue, at about 12:35 a.m. when he was hit by a 2014 White Mazda CX5, driven by 24-year-old woman.

The man was walking from the east side of the northbound lanes to the west side of the southbound lanes, and was struck in the outer southbound lane.

The driver is alleged to have briefly left the scene, police said, though no charges have been laid.

Police noted the area they responded to was a roadway under construction.

"While the investigation remains in its preliminary stages, police believe the male pedestrian was not crossing the road at a legal crosswalk," the news release reads, noting the major collision section has taken over the investigation.

The senior was taken to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate.