Elderly man dies in trailer fire north of Edmonton

A man is dead after a residential trailer burned to the ground in a northern Alberta village on Sunday morning.

RCMP were called shortly before 10 a.m. to assist Westlock County Fire Services with the blaze in Clyde, Alta., about 80 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Cpl. Laurel Scott said a woman escaped the trailer after the fire started, but was unable to save the elderly man inside.

A fire investigator attended the scene. The investigation is still underway, but RCMP said there aren't any indicators that the fire was suspicious.